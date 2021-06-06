David De Gea faultless for Manchester United’s troubles says Gabino Martinez

David de Gea‘s former coach Gabino Martinez has blamed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad for the player’s poor form this season.

The coach used to work with the experienced Spaniard during his time with the U21s at international level too.

De Gea’s position at United has been challenged for the first time in a while by the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell.

The young Englishman impressed while with Sheffield United, so much so that Solskjaer opted to hand him a new contract and kept him on board for the past season.

Henderson seemingly unseated De Gea as the first choice towards the end of the campaign and now there are doubts over his future.

According to The Sun, Rodriguez said: “I always believe the team is a true reflection of the character of its coach. Look at the one led by Sir Alex Ferguson and that would show no mercy.

“But Ole’s team is softer than a muffin and David is suffering the consequences of the defensive frailties.

“You need to protect your best asset in the team, but there is just an uncontrolled mess between midfield and defence with gaps.

“Basically Ole’s team has a brutal defensive weakness. The two centre-backs are too slow, they are not commanding and other teams are well aware of it.

“The big problem is Solskjaer’s tactical organisation. United’s defensive deficiencies are undervaluing De Gea and Ole just doesn’t convince me.

“In the old days Roy Keane and Paul Scholes not only dictated games, but did the dirty work and were the defensive backbone. In Ole’s team Edinson Cavani is the best defender!

“Everybody in Spain is speaking about Simon but for me De Gea is the undisputed No 1 goalkeeper for the Euros.

“David is an icon in Spain, he’s had the same impact the legendary Luis Arconada had in his playing days.

“When I worked with him at the Under-21s, we had players like Thiago Alcantara, Cesar Azpilicueta, Javi Martinez and Juan Mata — but De Gea was a leader in that team.

“That’s very rare for a goalkeeper, but although David gives the impression of being a bit cold, that’s wrong. He is totally the opposite.

“David is a very focused, relaxed and confident person, who doesn’t stress himself out or show any nerves. But he was also a leader.

“Working with him was a massive pleasure for all of the coaches. There were never any complaints but a real hunger to learn.

“He was repeatedly asking the whys and whats of each drill, just because he wanted to know how each was improving him.

“His career says everything about how good he is — but it is very easy for others to start talking nonsense about him when things are going wrong.

“And don’t forget he’s still only 30 so has plenty of time ahead of him. He has just been suffering because of others.”

The Peoples Person actually did a season review for De Gea and it’s safe to say the opinion was far different to his former coach.

Rodriguez’s defence of De Gea is strange because it doesn’t even partially blame him for anything at all.

The former Atletico Madrid man has played behind poorer defences in the past and done better and has played behind better defences (such as with Spain) and done worse.

It’s not a massive factor to measure his own talent with and it’s clear to many that De Gea hasn’t looked at his best for a while now.

His peak during his career at Old Trafford was under Jose Mourinho in his second season in charge and since then he hasn’t looked the same.