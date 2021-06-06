Fabrizio Romano confirms Jadon Sancho asking price as Man United talks progress

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho.

A deal for the England man could not be reached last summer after months of speculation from the media.

Dortmund were unwilling to negotiate the €120 miilion fee and set a deadline for discussions that United did not respond to in time.

But this time around the two clubs appear to be communicating well, although an official bid is yet to be made.

‘Manchester United main target is @sanchooo10 and they’re working on the deal again,’ Romano said on Instagram last night.

‘@manchesterunited have now re-started contacts to sign Jadon Sancho, direct talks with player’s camp on personal terms.

‘Potential contract until 2026 and salary as one year ago to be confirmed as #MUFC proposal. Agents fee has never been an issue.

‘No official bid to Borussia Dortmund yet but Man Utd are planning to try again for Sancho after being one step away from signing him last summer.

‘It’s gonna be discussed after talks with player’s camp, up to Manchester United board.

‘Borussia Dortmund have an agreement with Sancho to let him leave this summer but ‘only in case the right bid will arrive’. Price tag around €90/95m and NOT €120m as one year ago.

‘Liverpool have not opened talks for Jadon despite rumours weeks ago, no bid or contacts from #LFC as of today.

‘To be clear: it’s NOT a done deal or set to be completed yet. #MUFC are just back on Sancho as top target and let’s see what happens!’

The fact that Romano has confirmed the price tag of €90/€95 million (£77 – £81m) is significant. This is a price that United are willing to pay and indeed, would have been willing to pay last summer.

It is also excellent news for United that they do not appear to be facing any competition, with Liverpool and Chelsea not in the picture at this stage.

However, recent reports that the deal could be done before the start of Euro 2021 look optimistic at this stage if Romano’s information is correct.