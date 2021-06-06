Marcus Rashford injury update: Manchester United could be without star

Manchester United reportedly may potentially be without Marcus Rashford ahead of the next season as he looks to deal with his mounting injuries.

Mason Greenwood pulled out of England duty to recover from an underlying injury he’s carried of late and fans were happy to see him prioritise his fitness.

In fact, many called for Rashford to do the same, preferring he would be raring to go next season instead of potentially making things worse while playing for England this summer.

Gareth Southgate is clearly a fan of the United star and it’s unlikely he’ll put the player’s club ahead of international duty.

Nonetheless, supporters were wondering when the academy graduate will have time to heal and it seems a date has been set.

According to The Mirror, Rashford plans on going under the knife after England’s campaign in the Euros, which if they reach the final would be after the 11th of July, leaving him just a little over a month to recover before the new season.

The x has been dealing with foot, shoulder and back injuries it’s believed, though it’s understood the surgery will be for his foot.

The Peoples Person covered how Rashford teased Manchester United fans by posting a photo of him and Jadon Sancho together in the England setup.

It’s possible the exciting pair may be playing alongside each other on club level too, though it’s dependent on if Borussia Dortmund and United can have a breakthrough this time around.

If The Mirror’s report is true then those at Old Trafford would selfishly be hoping for an early exit for England’s Euros adventure.

If they don’t get past the group stages then that could see Rashford begin his surgery and rehabilitation earlier as well as potentially fixing other issues if he has the time.

Nonetheless, it’s been clear for all to see for a while now that the versatile attacker needs a long rest and perhaps if Sancho arrives this summer then that could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the opportunity to facilitate that.