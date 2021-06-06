Video: Amad Diallo scores wonder goal for Ivory Coast against Burkina Faso

Manchester United’s teenage prodigy Amad Diallo scored an incredible 97th minute winner for the Ivory Coast against Burkina Faso yesterday in Abidjan.

The 18-year-old came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute as his side was trailing 1-0 to the underdogs in a drab encounter.

Amad’s influence was almost immediate and the Elephants drew level in the 72nd minute with a goal from Ibrahim Sangaré.

Despite pressure from the home side, Burkina Faso held on until the 96th minute when they conceded a free kick just outside the box.

Up stepped Amad and as can be seen from the video below, he scored one of the finest free kicks you could wish to see.

Amad Diallo wins it for Ivory Coast in the 96th minute 🇨🇮 (via @swannymedia)pic.twitter.com/JpD8EWRAuT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2021

Despite having a man on the line, the visitors had no chance of stopping the sensational free kick.

It was Amad’s first goal for the Elephants.

United invested a lot of money in the Ivorian last summer after scouting him at Serie A side Atalanta, for whom he had played just 16 minutes of senior football.

After signing him in October for £18 million plus bonuses that could see the fee doubled, the Red Devils had to wait until January for him to be eligible to play.

He made a total of eight appearances for the club in that second part of the season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

He also scored four goals and provided three assists in just three games for the Under-23s.

With a deal for Jadon Sancho looking possible this summer along with Mason Greenwood’s ongoing development, United’s options on the right wing next summer are shaping up to be the envy of the entire football world.