Arsenal set to steal Ruben Neves and Kieran Trippier from under Man United’s nose

Arsenal could be poised to snatch two transfer targets from under the nose of Manchester United.

United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Wolves’ Ruben Neves as potential backups for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic, respectively.

Trippier would appear to be first choice for the right back role and Neves has been considered alongside West Ham’s Declan Rice for the holding midfield position.

But two reports in the last week have claimed that the Gunners are making a run at both of the potential transfers.

First, Marca in Spain claim that Hector Bellerin has been lined up for an exchange deal with the England defender.

‘On the sporting level, the English international is very happy at Atlético … But the problem comes in the family sphere. Trippier lives alone in Spain and his family is in England.

‘It is in this situation that Héctor Bellerín enters. The footballer is liked by Andrea Berta … and the option of making an exchange between Spanish and English can be studied.

‘In case it cannot be carried out, the possible arrival of the Gunner to Atlético could also advance with a sale of Trippier to Manchester United, a club that has also been interested in his services.’

Meanwhile The Mail claims that the North London side are set to make a bid for Neves this week.

‘Wolves are braced for an offer from Arsenal this week for Ruben Neves,’ the outlet reports.

‘Wolves are open to selling Portuguese midfielder Neves for the right price after his four years at Molineux, alerting the Gunners.’

The Mail claims that the asking price is £34 million.

They also claim that the player ‘is aware of Arsenal’s interest and indicated his willingness to join the north Londoners to teammates.’

If the 24-year-old really is available for such a low amount, United will surely challenge Arsenal for his signature.

The wheels of the Old Trafford transfer machine work notoriously slowly and there is a danger of them missing out on a prime target at a very reasonable price unless they can respond quickly to Arsenal’s opening gambit.