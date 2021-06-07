Dean Henderson’s attitude praised by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star Dean Henderson has been handed high praise from former manager Jose Mourinho.

The young goalkeeper has been called up for international duty after a turbulent season at Old Trafford.

Henderson has had to claw and fight his way to the number one spot and given how the campaign ended, fans were left wondering whether he truly won it over from David de Gea.

Mourinho never handed the England star minutes but he obviously met the player during his tragic time at United.

Henderson is not seen as his country’s first-choice but he could potentially play a role should there be an injury crisis.

According to The Times, Mourinho said: “I think they [England’s goalkeepers] are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal.

“When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at [Manchester] United when he was a kid and I always remember him asking me to go on loan.

“He was saying when I come back, I come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with an incredible self-confidence and I think he is ready.”

The Peoples Person actually wrote a review on Henderson’s season and the potential is undoubtedly there if it can be developed.

It will certainly be a telling summer for the academy graduate where he will likely find out what his future at Manchester United will look like.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big call to make- whether it’s to hand Henderson the number one spot, keep De Gea and sell Henderson or vice versa, or even potentially bring in a new number one.

There has been some noise Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak could be purchased but at the moment it’s distant whispers rather than local roars.