Harry Maguire makes significant improvements in bid to return to full fitness

Manchester United player Harry Maguire is back training and running ready for the upcoming European Championships according to The Sun.

The season isn’t over for some Man United players who will be participating in the upcoming delayed Euros. Fans will look forward to seeing their favourite stars in action while wishing that no one gets injured before the pre-season fixtures.

With less than a week until the start of the competition, Maguire is facing a late fitness bid when it comes to participating in the opening stages.

However, it is believed that he will take some part in the competition considering he has made it into the final squad.

Maguire was injured during the clash vs. Aston Villa where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the media that he hoped he’d make it for the Europa League final.

This was not the case as he was still injured and wasn’t training although featured on the bench just for the purposes of taking part in some capacity for the final.

Maguire has been in fine form for his country since his debut, particularly in the last World Cup, so his being in the Euros is a must for England due to his aerial ability.

And according to The Sun, Maguire is back running to boost the defensive options ahead of the start of the competition. Southgate also confirmed this in an interview to the media, saying:

“Maguire’s progressing well – the last few days have been very positive.

“There’s still a little bit of work to be done, but he’s definitely heading in the right direction and we’re very pleased with the progress over the last few days in particular.”

This news will come as exciting for both England and United fans who will be looking forward to seeing one of the best defenders in the country back in action for his international team.

The Red Devils will return to action in July for pre-season, with no match or tour dates confirmed as of yet.