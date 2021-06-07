Manchester United 2020/21 Season Loan Watch: Keepers

In our last loan watch review of the 2020/21 season we are looking at Manchester United’s keepers.

If you missed any of our previous reports, click the links below to see how United’s young stars performed.

Defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

Joel Pereira

The young Portuguese keeper was hoping to put a disastrous season in Scotland behind him.

Signing for Huddersfield on loan, opportunities were scarce throughout the season with Pereira slotting into the backup role.

Appearing only twice throughout the season and conceding 11 goals, which included a 7-0 drubbing to Norwich, the youngster’s fortunes unfortunately did not change.

Once tipped by Jose Mourinho to be the “best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation,” expectations have not come to fruition for the academy graduate.

With his deal set to expire this month, Joel Pereira is expected to be released and will be looking for a new club this summer.

Matej Kovar

A sensational 2019/20 season with the u23s where he played a key role in promotion saw the young keeper ready for the step into senior football.

Linking up with former Manchester United product Richie Wellens, Kovar signed for newly promoted League One side Swindon Town on loan.

After an impressive debut and garnering praise for his distribution, the keeper’s time at Swindon took a downhill turn.

With the side struggling, the supporters were quick to jump on the youngster’s back, piling onto the already dwindling confidence.

Having conceded the most goals per match in the league, Kovar was dropped from the starting XI when Richie Wellens left Swindon and was replaced by John Sheridan.

Replaced by backup keeper, Joe Fryer, Swindon conceded three goals in two consecutive matches resulting in John Sheridan returning Kovar to the lineup.

A clean sheet upon his return garnered praise from coach Tommy Wright but the positives did not last long as Swindon continued to concede by the bucketload. Speaking on their defence, Wright said “if you’ve got any goalkeeper playing behind us defensively at the moment, it’s going to be tough for them because we’re conceding goals out of the blue.”

Ultimately, Kovar continued to struggle behind a disorganised side who were in the relegation zone by January and it was decided his loan would be ended early.

Upon his return to United, Kovar featured for the u23s. In his first match back, a drained shell of his former self was evident as the young keeper made multiple errors leading to conceding four in a defeat.

Slowly Kovar built back up his confidence in the u23s and began showing the level of talent he possesses.

Looking into next season, another loan move is likely on the cards. United may be keen to find a more stable club this time around to provide a more welcoming environment for the young keeper.

Jacob Carney

Initially joining Brighouse Town of the Northern Premier League Division One North West, the Englishman’s loan was cut short after just four appearances due to the suspension of lower league football.

Carney subsequently joined Portadown FC in the NIFL Premiership in Northern Ireland. He was not in Armagh long before he demonstrated his talent and showed Portadown supporters why he is signed to a big club like Manchester United.

Winning the club’s player of the month for February in his first full month at the club, Carney was instantly a fan favourite. Following up from February, the young keeper was also voted by fans as their player of the month for April too.

Congratulations to @ManUtd loanee @Jake_carney1 who @We_Are_Ports members have voted as their Portadown Player of the Month for February 2021 pic.twitter.com/FEJ6kcr2Du — Portadown FC (@Portadownfc) March 5, 2021

The 120 WAP members have have this week been voting on the official Portadown Player Of The Month for April. Congratulations to @Jake_carney1 who has won the vote, closely followed by Lee Bonis, Nathan Kerr and Adam Salley. pic.twitter.com/x12jzk102J — WE ARE PORTS (@We_Are_Ports) May 5, 2021

Ending the season with 26 appearances, the youngster has developed a list of admirers from his exploits in the north of Ireland.

Recently being included on the released list for this summer, Carney has been linked with Sunderland, Brighton, and Burnley.