Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reaches 100 career goals



Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has reached 100 career goals after scoring a penalty for England against Romania in a friendly match this weekend.

Rashford is only 23 and reached his century while captaining England for the first time in his career.

Rashford has scored goals galore in the last two seasons playing mostly on United’s left wing. He scored 22 goals for the club last season and 21 this season.

In his entire career at Old Trafford he has scored a total of 88 goals.

For country, Rashford has now scored 12 goals since his debut.

Man United fans took to Twitter to react to the news from the official United account which congratulated him on captaining England, becoming the youngest captain for the country since 2003 and scoring the winner.

One fan seems to think Rashford is up there with the best in the league:

Another noted that he could be the future United captain:

Other comments included:

Rashford will now be fully focussed on participating in the upcoming Euros as England start their journey on Sunday 13 June, when they face Croatia in the group stages.

The Red Devils will be starting their 2021/22 pre-season campaign in July but the Academy graduate is likely to miss out as he is rumoured to be going under the knife immediately after the Euros to rectify a chronic muscle problem.

