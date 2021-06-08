Brighton and Hove Albion set £50 million price tag for Ben White



The ‘English tax’ is often quoted by fans and media, with regards to the fee, when a homegrown Premier League player moves to a big club.

Manchester United fans have also become accustomed to the ‘Man United tax’, with the recent signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, at inflated fees, coming to mind.

After an England call-up and a decent performance in the International friendly against Romania on Sunday, Brighton centre-back Ben White is now being quoted at £50 million for clubs wishing to acquire his services for next season.

Of course, United are among those interested but, according to The Daily Mail, rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the mix.

The 23 year-old was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped out due to injury and is coming off an impressive debut Premier League season for The Seagulls.

White showed great versatility, playing at centre-back, right back and in midfield throughout that season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his mind set on securing at least three quality signings to strengthen his first 11, and a strong defender to partner Maguire is on that list.

United have shown interest in Raphael Varane of Real Madrid who is open to a move away and only has a year left on his current contract, but White’s Premier League experience will also be considered valuable.

Brighton’s high price tag may be an opening figure that could be negotiated down but is also a deterrent, as manager Graham Potter will be hopeful they can keep White for another season.

However, if the player has an impact for England in the upcoming tournament, then that price tag might look more reasonable.

One thing is clear, United need a centre-half.

If next season the Red Devils are to prevent defensive slip-ups such as that which occurred in last month’s Europa League Final, signing a defender of the calibre of White will be crucial.