Cristiano Ronaldo eyes up Manchester United return this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the move from Juventus this summer as steps are taken to potentially make a return to Manchester United materialise.

The Portuguese superstar has consistently been linked with a transfer back to Old Trafford almost ever since he left.

United fans would undoubtedly love to have him back and it’s safe to say he would still walk into the starting XI.

Ronaldo would be returning a far different player to the one that left and his goalscoring record is probably exactly what the club needs.

Uncertainty in Italy has led to numerous reports claiming a transfer is possible and the latest has come from ESPN.

According to ESPN, despite holding talks with Juventus over his future, Ronaldo’s representatives have reached out to the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United to gauge interest.

It’s believed any decisions on his future will only be made after Portugal’s Euros adventure is over.

The Peoples Person last covered transfer news surrounding Ronaldo when sections of the Italian media were convinced a straight swap with Paul Pogba was going to happen.

The former Real Madrid man’s wages will likely be an obstacle any club would have to overcome, let alone Juventus’ asking price.

Ronaldo’s marketability though may help pay off large sums of any potential deal and so perhaps that’s what makes him so appealing.

In fact, that could be a reason why the Glazers would sanction such a deal as they would be keen to profit on anything of that sort.

There are still lots of steps that need to be taken before Ronaldo’s return happens but the door certainly seems open.