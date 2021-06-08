Man United to offer Raphael Varane salary that Real Madrid can’t match

Manchester United’s pursuit of World cup winner Raphael Varane has taken a major boost today as it has been revealed that Real Madrid cannot come close to matching the Red Devils’ salary offer to the Frenchman.

The centre-back has been widely reported to be United’s first choice as a potential new partner for Harry Maguire.

He is out of contract at Real next summer, so if los Blancos cannot pin him down to a new contract now, they will be under pressure to sell him rather than risk losing him on a free next summer.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Varane ‘believes that due to seniority and quality, he deserves to reach the €10-11 million net [£8.5 – £9.5m] that [new signing David Alaba] will collect.

‘However, Madrid will not reach that figure.

The outlet says that Madrid’s maximum offer is €9 million (£7.73m or £148,000 per week).

‘The crisis has caused the club to have to adjust the budget as much as possible. For this reason, they have already agreed to a 10% reduction with the staff. And they cannot reach the figures demanded by the number 5.

‘And this is where Manchester United have re-entered the scene. The English club has been chasing the Madrid centre-back for months. They consider him the key pillar to strengthen their defensive line.

‘To convince him, they have a juicy amount prepared. They are willing to offer him the €12 million salary [£10.3m or £198,000] that the player is asking for.’

Defensa Central says there have been no talks between the two clubs as yet, but say ‘it will not be very difficult to convince the player with the succulent offer that they are preparing.’

With a market value of €70 million (£60m), los Blancos will surely sell if a reasonable offer is lodged.

Some reports have even claimed that they would like to sell him to help raise funds to buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG, although they are receiving discouraging signals from France in regard to the forward’s availability.

But Mbappe’s future is not the only one that is intertwined with that of Varane. Sergio Ramos is also in a standoff with los Merengues over his own contract and David Alaba has just joined the club from Bayern Munich, leaving them with a difficult decision to make about who will partner the Austrian next season.