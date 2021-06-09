Cristiano Romero: Fabrizio Romano downplays Manchester United bid

Transfer mouthpiece Fabrizio Romano has played down the extent of Manchester United’s widely-reported interest in Atalanta’s Cristian Romero.

United are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane expected to be the primary target.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Sevilla’s up-and-coming Frenchman, Jules Kounde.

Romero’s name has recently emerged as a possible alternative, with some reports going as far as to claim that Atalanta had already rejected a bid of around £39m.

The Italian club are said to be holding out for a fee closer to £50m for a player whose stellar performances last term led to him being named ‘Defender of the Year’ in Serie A.

However, Romano today played down suggestions that United have firmed up their interest with a bid, Tweeting:

“Cristian Romero’s camp and Atalanta are denying any proposal from #mufc and have never received a €45m bid. There’s nothing serious or advanced.”

Cristian Romero’s camp and Atalanta are denying any proposal from #mufc and have never received a €45m bid. There’s nothing serious or advanced #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 8, 2021

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be casting his net far and wide in the hope of finding a reliable partner for Harry Maguire.

The position has been a constant headache for the Norwegian, with neither Victor Lindelof nor Eric Bailly doing nearly enough to justify a long-term shot as Maguire’s plus one.

In the highly-rated Romero, Solskjaer will find an Argentina international of growing repute, both in and outside of Serie A.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most powerful defenders in the Italian League, with a reputation for aerial dominance, pace, and uncompromising tackling ability.

In short, Romero would seem to be the complete package, with the added bonus of having plenty of room to improve even further.

Although the latest mixed messages do little to clarify the situation, it’s encouraging that United seem to have moved on from their infuriating habit of pursuing one target until the fag end of the transfer window, before conceding defeat.

Hopefully the interest is genuine and one of Romero, Varane or Kounde will be arriving to ease the club’s defensive burden.

The pursuit of a centre-back might not generate quite the same excitement as a glitzy attacker but it’s arguably just as important to the long-term future of the side.