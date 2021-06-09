Jadon Sancho transfer roundup: Manchester United advancing slowly

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is a more complicated process than previously anticipated according to reports.

The news of late has picked up but despite the numerous reports, it is still moving at a snail’s pace.

Sections of the media are taking turns essentially reporting the same news and it has continued to circulate without any real updates.

United fans would have loved it if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. could have had Sancho’s signature secured by now, especially with the Euros around the corner.

If the young Englishman excels at the tournament, and he’s expected to, then his price tag might just soar.

Manchester United hope to complete an agreement on personal terms with Jadon Sancho soon. At the moment though, there are no negotiations with Borussia Dortmund and there has been no official bid. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @QueGolazoPod] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 8, 2021

BILD confirm this, claiming Manchester United have not had concrete discussions and no official offer has yet come in for Sancho.

They add that last summer’s deadline was August and this summer’s deadline is the end of July so unless the €93m plus €23m in add-ons is submitted before then, the transfer will fail this time around too.

EuroSport also add that club-to-club negotiations aren’t as far ahead as some may hope and that the two European giants haven’t yet agreed on a valuation.

Man United are in contact with Sancho’s camp on personal terms but still no official bid. BVB want €95m. 🔴 #MUFC Chelsea strong interest in Haaland is confirmed – but BVB have no intention to sell Erling this summer, especially if Sancho leaves. ‘Crazy bid’, only way. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

The Peoples Person covered when Romano last provided a Sancho update when it was claimed contact has restarted as it became clear the Red Devils were still keen on him.

It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga develops but at the minute, it’s obvious the two clubs are playing the slowest game of tug-of-war.