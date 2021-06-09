Kieran Trippier transfer latest: Manchester United dealt blow

Kieran Trippier will reportedly not leave Atletico Madrid for a discount fee in what is a blow to Manchester United’s attempts to sign him.

The experienced defender has emerged as a serious target this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add depth in the right-back spot.

It seems the legendary Norwegian hasn’t been all too pleased with Brandon Williams’ progress and may even loan him out next season, with Southampton and Brighton, said to be keen.

United want competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trippier has been identified as the player to provide it.

The hope is the 30-year-old will have a similar effect on his younger potential teammate in the same way Alex Telles helped push Luke Shaw to greater heights.

About Trippier, I was told a while ago that house and school in North West were practically sorted to facilitate a return for his family this summer. There’s always a chance Kieran stays in Madrid but the plan is to return. United are interested, as I’m sure are various EPL clubs — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) June 8, 2021

🗞️ Trippier is not worried about his situation at Atlético Madrid. It will take not less than €40 million to sign him. #mufc appreciate the player, but Atletico has no intention of making any discount or selling Trippier for a lower fee. [@FabrizioRomano, @Muppetiers podcast] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 9, 2021

It seems from the player’s side he does want a return to England and is keen on a move to the Red Devils.

However, it seems Atletico are determined to squeeze out as much money as possible from Solskjaer’s side and that may put the deal in jeopardy.

After all, Trippier was identified partly because he would have been a smart, cheap buy who was originally stated to be valued at €10-€15m.

Given Manchester United’s desire to sign multiple players this summer, spending €40m on a low-priority position makes no sense.

According to Transfermarkt, Wan-Bissaka himself was signed for £49.5m and he was at the time a 21-year-old with limitless potential who could end up staying at the club for more than a decade.

Atletico’s €40m is roughly £35m, meaning it’s around £15m less and Trippier is 30 years old and has two years left on his contract, with some sections of the media even claiming there’s actually only one year left.

It’s safe to say if the La Liga champions don’t budge on their asking price then this deal is off the table.