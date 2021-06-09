Paul Pogba contract situation takes another turn as Manchester United panic

Manchester United are reportedly in panic mode as they struggle to secure Paul Pogba‘s future ahead of a telling summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer undoubtedly wants the talented Frenchman in his team but he may have to begin looking elsewhere for replacements.

In fact, some would even argue the legendary Norwegian already attempted to replace Pogba by purchasing Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek since becoming manager.

The former Juventus man only has a year left to his current deal and there has been no real movement to secure an extension so far.

New contracts have been handed out to the likes of Eric Bailly but nothing has been heard of in regards to one of United’s best players.

According to ESPN, talks with Pogba will only happen after the Euros and the Red Devils haven’t given up hope, though they fear he could delay any decision in an attempt to bring in more bidders.

It’s understood Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG would all be interested in signing him for free, with the first three incapable of signing him this summer unless players are included in the deal.

Manchester United are afraid Pogba will run down his contract and they will lose him for free.

The Peoples Person covered what proved to be a difficult review of Pogba’s performances over the past season.

Losing the academy graduate would be a major failure on behalf of the club but it’s difficult to think of his time at Old Trafford as a success.

Pogba has never hidden his desire for trophies and he rejoined Manchester United on the basis that he would help return the club to the top.

Many years later and it’s safe to say if he left having won just the Carabao Cup and Europa League, that he would feel his time in England has been a failure.