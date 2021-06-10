Dean Henderson lays claim to Manchester United’s number one spot

Manchester United star Dean Henderson has reiterated a desire to become the club and country’s number one choice in goal.

The young Englishman has had a decent season, somewhat breaking through and dislodging David de Gea as the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Towards the end of the campaign, it wasn’t quite clear whether he successfully claimed the starting XI spot between the sticks but he did well enough to shake the boat.

Henderson managed to get a fair amount of minutes for United but it’s obvious he will play backup to Everton’s Jordan Pickford for England.

Nonetheless, the academy graduate has no doubt his future will be as a first-choice and he’s still fighting to claim it.

According to The Mirror, Henderson said: “Yeah, 100 per cent. I’ve spoke about this for years. Whether it gets me in trouble speaking about it, whether it holds me back at certain times, it probably does.

“But at the end of the day it’ll happen one day and I know it’ll happen, so I’m just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I was 100 per cent born ready.

“I’ve just got to be ready for when that time comes. There’s no excuses when you step over that white line.

“You’ve got to puff your chest out and go for it and everything that you’ve put in day in, day out, all the training, everything, pays off.”

The Peoples Person covered when Jose Mourinho praised Henderson for his attitude and stated even several years ago he believed he’d be the first choice for club and country.

It will be interesting to see who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selects for the next season but it’s unlikely either goalkeeper will settle for a backup spot any longer.

Henderson would seem the more obvious choice given his age, lower wages and greater potential but there are no guarantees he will live up to expectations.