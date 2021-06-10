Diogo Dalot wanted back by AC Milan after impressing in Euro Under-21s

Manchester United and AC Milan are in talks over an extension to Diogo Dalot’s loan at the Italian club.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season at the San Siro, where he played 33 matches, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

However, the 22-year-old did not do enough to establish himself as a first team regular, nor to encourage the Rossoneri to make a bid for a permanent transfer.

But the Serie A club are now reconsidering that decision after an impressive Euro Under-21 campaign, which saw Dalot make it to the final as a key player for Portugal.

‘[AC Milan’s] bosses with a discreet attitude, have never lost hope of keeping [him]. Or they would bet again on a deal with a temporary solution,’ Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

‘The initial coldness of the Red Devils’ bosses has softened to an attitude of possibility.

‘There are no price talks yet, but the administrators of the Glazer club have taken note of the fact that the Portuguese international wants to continue his growth with the Rossoneri.

‘Now it will be necessary to see what price will be fixed for the new loan. Will it be a right of redemption? Or even an obligation to buy? Obviously everything will be related to the cost of the operation.’

Another loan with a right of redemption would seem like a no-brainer for Milan, but the curious issue here is United’s stance.

The Reds are reportedly making a strong push to sign 30-year-old Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, when they have one of Europe’s most promising young players in that position on their own books.

It is true that Dalot has underwhelmed on a number of occasions for United, but he has only ever started 25 games for the club, playing in four different positions under two different managers while still just entering his twenties.

What’s more, he is a more attacking full-back than Wan-Bissaka so could offer the same kind of contrast that Trippier would, being deployed for games when attack is the priority.

However, for whatever reason, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears reluctant to put faith in Dalot’s development so for that reason alone, a stay in Serie A may be in everyone’s best interests.