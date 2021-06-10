Harry Kane interest: What Manchester United’s plans are

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United all summer and fans have been given an explanation of what their club’s plans are.

The sensational striker shocked the world by announcing his desire to leave the London club as he searches for the opportunity to add silverware to his career.

It’s hard to argue with Kane’s loyalty to Spurs and it’s believed he was promised to be allowed to leave if he gave the club one more year.

That year has now come and gone and so he’s said to be keen on cashing in on that promise, with both Manchester clubs interested in signing him.

United fans will undoubtedly love it if their club signed him but no one is truly holding their breath over that deal happening.

According to The Athletic, Kane has been on the lookout to leave Spurs for quite some time, though he believes his desired transfer will happen this summer.

The Red Devils are said to have had him on their wishlist after Erling Haaland but sources feel the club prefers to move for the prolific Englishman next summer for a more reasonable price and to replace Edinson Cavani.

The Peoples Person last covered how City had seemingly given Guardiola the green light to sign Kane, though his price tag is proving to be a stumbling block.

The 27-year-old will likely be too expensive for any club in the world, especially after the way the global health crisis has impacted clubs’ finances.

Kane would likely slot into any top team in the world but unfortunately the timing this summer doesn’t seem quite right for anyone.

Perhaps it’s for that reason why Manchester United, and all the other top European clubs, haven’t truly made a move for Kane.

The only way he’ll leave is if he forces his way out and gets his price tag reduced, otherwise he’ll still be in London next season.