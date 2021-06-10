Jadon Sancho agrees terms with Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund demand fee

Manchester United have reportedly taken a massive step towards signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, after agreeing personal terms for him.

The young Englishman is this summer’s biggest transfer saga once again but perhaps things won’t drag out as much as they did last year.

United failed in their bid to sign Sancho last summer as they did not meet Dortmund’s asking-price prior to their deadline.

The German giants’ deadline this time around is set at the end of July and it’s believed the price tag is €90m-€95m.

The Red Devils have put in a bid for Sancho but unfortunately it’s not quite what Dortmund want, although it is normal for this to happen at the start of negotiations.

Manchester United reached an agreement with Sancho’s camp on personal terms until 2026. Jadon is not creating any problem. 🔴 #MUFC Negotiations now starting with Borussia Dortmund. €95m price, NO agreement yet. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd now feel Sancho ‘closer’ as @JanAageFjortoft said… https://t.co/Gvrp20xIl7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2021

#mufc's first official offer for Jadon Sancho is €69m. Borussia Dortmund are looking for €90m with bonuses #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 10, 2021

Dortmund have proven stubborn in the past and it’s unlikely they will reduce their price tag so United probably won’t get anywhere trying to haggle.

There’s also a risk that if they take too long then Sancho’s performances in the Euros, which starts tomorrow, could see his valuation suddenly go up.

Either way, despite the transfer moving at a snail’s pace, it is still quicker than last year when negotiations went on until the end of the summer.

The Peoples Person recently did a Sancho transfer roundup which had claimed negotiations weren’t as advanced as fans would have wanted.

For whatever reason, that’s changed today and perhaps Sancho will be in red soon enough.