Jadon Sancho bid turned down with Man United considering next move

Manchester United could still sign Jadon Sancho before the start of the European Championships as significant negotiations have got under way today.

The right-winger is believed to be United’s top transfer priority again this summer, having lost their chance to sign him in 2020.

Earlier today The Peoples Person reported news from Germany that the Red Devils had made a ‘first official offer’ of €69 million (£59.4m), with Borussia Dortmund holding out for €90million (£77.4m) plus bonuses.

However, according to the BBC’s Simon Stone, United have offered considerably more.

Stone claims that United have put €78 million (£67m) on the table and that this bid has already been rejected by the Bundesliga side.

‘The German club want about £77.5m [€90m] for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m [€5m] bonus payment on top.

‘In addition to the fee not being high enough, United wanted to pay it over five years when Dortmund are only willing for it to extend to four.

‘United are now considering whether to revise their offer.’

The news is considerably more exciting for United fans than this morning’s as the gap between the two sides is nowhere near as wide as had first been thought.

As an opening bid, it is only €12.5 million (£10.7m) below Dortmund’s asking price, with add-ons and payment terms not appearing to be a huge obstacle.

The German club has a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho that he will be allowed to leave the club if their valuation is reached before a certain cut-off date this summer.

United are now likely to try to offer an improved amount which could include a raft of bonuses and add-ons to bridge the remaining gap. However, it was reported last summer that the Germans do not want to have too high a percentage of add-ons.

This is probably more true this summer as they seek to balance their books after the effects of Covid-19 plunged the club into debt.

All eyes will be on United over the next 24 hours to see if a deal can be reached before Euro 2020 begins.

