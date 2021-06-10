Paul Pogba contract situation cleared up after Manchester United approach

Confusion over Paul Pogba‘s contract situation has been cleared up after reports emerged claiming Manchester United have approached him.

The sensational midfielder is one of the best in the world in his position so there is no surprise fans were panicking over his potential departure.

Pogba’s unhappiness has been no secret, though he has acted more professionally and does seem happier on the pitch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s leadership.

Had Jose Mourinho still been at the club, there’s no doubt the French superstar would have left two summers ago.

However, fans have now been given hope and it could prove to be an exciting summer if all things go to plan.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have finally made contact with Pogba’s representatives to discuss extending his stay at the club, amid plenty of rumours over a potential free departure.

Only recently, The Peoples Person covered ESPN’s claim that talks would begin after the Euros despite Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG all being keen on bringing him in on a free next summer.

It’s believed the first three don’t have the finances to bring him in this transfer window but their interest remains genuine should their financial situation change for whatever reason.

There have already been plenty of reports claiming Juventus would be open to a Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba straight swap.

Fans have been toying with the idea and it’s safe to say it’s been a heated debate over whether it’s a good deal or not.

Regardless if it happens or not, Pogba would need replacing and his departure will massively complicate the club’s summer plans.

Hopefully the news of his contract extension can progress and the academy graduate can enjoy playing with better players at Old Trafford next season.

Pogba had this to say:

Pogba : "Il me reste un an de contrat, tout le monde le sait. Il n’y a pas eu de propositions de prolongation concrètes. Je suis encore à Manchester." #ManchesterUnited #EquipeDeFrance — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 10, 2021

Which translates to: “I have a year left on the contract, everyone knows that. There have been no concrete extension proposals. I am still in Manchester.”