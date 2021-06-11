Jadon Sancho to Man United: All parties confident, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an encouraging update this morning on Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

The right-winger is believed to be United’s top transfer priority again this summer. In 2020 negotiations never got off the ground because Dortmund were demanding over £100 million and set a deadline for talks that the Red Devils didn’t meet.

However, this summer is shaping up to be different, with the Bundesliga side dropping their asking price and United getting down to business straight away, with a £67 million bid reportedly lodged, and rejected, yesterday.

And Romano claims that the Reds’ negotiators are determined to close the deal quickly this time around.

‘Manchester United are working hard on Sancho deal as “too long negotiation” is not the best strategy with BVB asking for €95m [£82m],’ Romano tweeted this morning.

‘All people involved in negotiations now “confident”, but cautious after what happened a year ago.

‘After personal terms, agents fee agreed too.’

For United fans who follow the club’s transfer stories as they unfold over the summer, the news that the club do not want a long negotiation is almost as exciting as the news that all parties are confident.

It is believed that around £77.5 million of the £82 million that BVB are demanding is to be in cash paid over four years, with the rest made up in achievable bonuses and add-ons.

This leaves the two sides little over £10 million apart after the first bid, which does not seem to be an insurmountable figure.

The fact that all personal terms and agent fees have been agreed also bodes well for a swift resolution.

The fact that United have started to bid within 24 hours of the transfer window opening signals their intent to get this business done quickly and with all sides confident as Romano claims, significant progress could be made before England launch their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday.