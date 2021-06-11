Manchester United get Kieran Trippier transfer advantage thanks to Brexit

Manchester United signing Kieran Trippier in the transfer window may be a little easier to get over the line thanks to fresh new rules because of Brexit according to The Express.

Trippier from July will add to the quota of Non-EU players for his team, Atlético Madrid, which means that it could become a tricky situation for his club if they have a lot of Non-EU players who cannot be registered thanks to the new Brexit rules.

And according to The Express, United are said to have already seen a bid in the region of £10 million rejected by Atlético but will be approaching the Spaniards again soon with an improved offer.

Brexit has already changed football forever, meaning it will be harder to bring people from European clubs to England like it would have been for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he transferred to the club today.

With Trippier being English, there is also a set of rules that European clubs will need to follow soon.

As the right-back will no longer be considered a player from the EU, Atletico might be forced into saying goodbye to him because of the new rules that are taking place come the summer.

The 30-year-old is one of the many right-backs heavily linked to United as Solskjaer looks for quality in-depth for the position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is United’s starter in the right-back position, doesn’t have an understudy and appeared in 54 games last season in a campaign where he hardly had a break.

Despite reports claiming that the England man is homesick for the North West, Atlético boss Diego Simeone has a strong relationship with his right back, with Trippier himself speaking about it last season.

“I am absolutely loving it at the moment and that is the most important thing,” he said.

“The culture and the football are so different to England. La Liga is totally different to the Premier League.

“I had to improve on my defending and that was ­something I openly admitted last season. And now I know there is no one better to learn from than ‘Mister’.

“He is ­unbelievable with the team and individually. It is a joy to play for him.”

So with the new set of rules set to next place ready for the new season, Trippier could be on his way back to England with many fans hoping he will be on the red side of Manchester.