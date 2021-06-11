Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira looking for permanent exit



Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is on the lookout for a permanent transfer out of the club according to The Manchester Evening News.

The United midfielder spent the last season on loan at Italian club Lazio where he featured very heavily from the bench.

Since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Pereira hasn’t been a regular starter for United and has hinted that he would like to move on as he knows he won’t get the game time he wants for his age.

According to The MEN, the Serie A club is reluctant to keep the Brazilian for another season after hearing United’s current demands for the player.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at £7.20m after a sharp decrease in value since his move away from his parent club. His current loan deal has an option to buy for €27m (£23m) which Lazio considers too expensive.

Many reports have suggested that Pereira would be loaned out again next season, however the player would prefer a clean break away from United to kick-start his career again.

On his loan move, Pereira said to the media:

“I know my skills have been appreciated this season and they have until the end of the season to make a decision.

“Rome is a wonderful city and I wouldn’t mind staying there. If they don’t keep me, I’ll have to talk to Manchester United to see what’s best for the club and for me.

“I’ve spoken to [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer to find out my future and he said we need to talk. I just want to play because I am still hoping for a call-up from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar.”

The 25-year-old managed one goal and four assists in 33 appearances for Lazio and clubs from both Spain and Italy are currently looking at him in regards to a possible transfer.

With the arrival of Donny van de Beek and the possibility of Juan Mata staying on, Pereira will be far behind in the pecking order when it comes to staying at the club, especially with the host of talented youngsters coming through as well.

