Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek’s futures hold key to Man United transfer

Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek’s futures will determine whether Manchester United sign a holding midfielder this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Many fans and pundits believe that a defensive midfielder should be United’s priority signing this summer to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an alternative to playing the double pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred.

But with United seemingly focused on signing right-winger Jadon Sancho, Romano was asked this morning whether the club will also buy a holding midfielder.

The guru replied ‘Depends on Pogba and Donny future’.

The comment from the transfer guru is telling from a number of perspectives.

First, it confirms that Paul Pogba’s future is still unresolved. This will not come as a shock to many but does imply that there is still hope of a new deal for the Frenchman at Old Trafford despite reports that he has chosen to wind down his contract.

Second, and more controversially, it confirms that Donny van de Beek could leave the club after just one season. This would seem more likely if Pogba were to sign a new deal and less likely if he leaves now or chooses to wind down his contract.

However, it is also possible than the Dutchman is unhappy at Old Trafford and is agitating for a move.

The third revelation in Romano’s six-word message is that Solskjaer will have to sacrifice an existing, more attacking midfielder if he wants to sign a more defensive one.

This is news that will come as a blow to United fans who want to see more money being invested to build a stronger squad, rather than having to sell one star to fund the purchase of another.

It also suggests that only Pogba or Van de Beek could be sold from United’s midfield roster, leaving the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred untouchable from Romano’s perspective.

All in all, the tweet would seem to confirm that with Sancho costing around £80 million, there will be little left in the transfer kitty once (assuming) that deal is completed.