Paul Pogba contract talks opened between Manchester United and Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future looks set to be decided shortly.

According to Sky Sports, the club has opened contract talks with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, in the hopes of extending his £290,000 per week deal, which expires next June.

There has been endless speculation about the Frenchman’s future, most recently about a possible move to Paris St Germain and a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Pogba was asked about the PSG rumours yesterday and replied:

‘I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is … well there has not been yet a concrete offer.

‘It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn’t sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager.

‘We haven’t spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United.

‘My only thoughts for the future now are on the Euros, I really want to focus on my tournament.

‘ Regarding my club, when there is a competition like this, I avoid [thinking about it].

‘That’s why I have an agent and he is dealing with all of that. And no, I don’t have Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s number.’

Source: ESPN.

ESPN have also reported that sources have claimed Pogba’s preference will be to wind down his contract.

‘This summer is United’s last chance to receive a significant fee for the midfielder but sources have told ESPN there has been no firm contact from any of Europe’s major clubs and there remain doubts about whether Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus could afford the financial outlay needed to sign the World Cup winner without including players as part of the deal,’ the outlet reported.

‘Sources close to Pogba’s camp have told ESPN that those clubs, and Paris Saint-Germain, would all be interested if he was available for free in a year.’

Raiola is reportedly set to demand a massive pay increase from United in return for a contract extension. If the Red Devils are not prepared to meet that demand, they can try to sell him, but it will be difficult.

There are, as ESPN notes, few clubs around who could afford the sort of fee United would demand and in any case, there is little the Red Devils can do if the World Cup winner has his heart set on a particular move and therefore refuses to be sold elsewhere this summer.

On the other hand, Pogba and Raiola could shoot themselves in the foot by refusing United’s contract as other clubs are unlikely to come close to the salary on the table at Old Trafford, particularly as he will be entering his 30th year.