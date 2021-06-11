Three Man United transfer targets audition as Italy take on Turkey in Euro opener

Turkey against Italy is not, on paper, a match that would hold much interest for Manchester United fans other than its being the opening tie of Euro 2020.

However, there are at least three players in the two squads that could be wearing the famous red shirt at the start of next season and so the match will give United diehards a chance to scout the talent that may be on its way.

On the Italy side, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with an Old Trafford move this summer.

Donnarumma is available on a free transfer after AC Milan refused to bow to his contract renewal salary demands, which reportedly included a €20 million (£17m) arrangement fee for his agent, Mino Raiola.

And while Paris St Germain would appear to be in pole position to sign the star, the deal is not yet done and United could decide to pitch in with a last ditch offer to solve their goalkeeping quandary.

On the Turkey side, another Milan star, Hakan Calhanoglu, has also been rumoured to be on United’s transfer shortlist this summer. The 27-year-old has also refused to put pen to paper on a new deal at the San Siro and will be a free agent at the end of the month.

A lot may depend in this case on the future of both Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek, but if either leave, the versatile and creative midfielder would present a cost-effective and proven replacement.

Calhanoglu’s market value according to Transfermarkt.com is €35 million so a free transfer is very appealing. He is also being chased by both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Finally, Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu should also be considered an outside bet for a switch to the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old has been immense for the Foxes this season and with a market value of just £39 million, he could provide an attractive alternative to the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

United have been linked with the centre-back plenty of times in the past and he is proven in the Premier League. If he copes well against the world’s best attackers in the Euros, it could persuade the Red Devils that he is the perfect solution to their centre-back crisis.