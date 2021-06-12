David de Gea still in limbo over Manchester United future

David de Gea still doesn’t know where he stands with Manchester United despite the last season ending and the Euros beginning.

The talented goalkeeper’s future is very much in the air as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a key decision to make this summer transfer window.

It’s believed neither Dean Henderson nor De Gea are keen to play backup next season so it’s clear the legendary Norwegian needs to sell one to keep the other happy.

Fans have been split over who deserves to stay more so it’s safe to say Solskjaer does not have an easy decision to make.

However, these are the decisions he’s paid to execute correctly so it will be interesting to see how he resolves this issue.

According to ESPN, De Gea still doesn’t know Solskjaer’s plans for the goalkeeping department and so will look to begin talks with him before the new season begins.

It’s understood the Spaniard will only want to leave if Henderson is given the number one spot and feels he should still be playing at the highest level.

The last time The Peoples Person covered De Gea, it was when fans were split over whether or not he’s to blame for the defensive shambles and his own form.

Some agreed with his former coach Gabino Martinez, accepting that United are weak in their defending but others felt the former Atletico Madrid man needs to claim some responsibility too.

Regardless of blame or faults, it’s clear either De Gea or Henderson need to go this summer or else it could unsettle the squad.

The Englishman is on fewer wages, is younger, and has more potential to become a top goalkeeper for the next decade.

De Gea’s wages are eye-watering, he’s in the twilight of his career, and he’s struggling for form for a while now.