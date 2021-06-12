Jadon Sancho pushing Borussia Dortmund to get Man United transfer

The long-running Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer story could be about to come to an end, according to reliable sources.

Virtually every outlet reporting on the topic has claimed that United submitted an opening bid for the England man on Thursday, although Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund’s local paper and the one which normally draws on sources close to the Bundesliga side, claims no bid was received.

Of those saying that a bid was lodged, many have disagreed as to the amount. However, arguably the most reliable sources, The Athletic and Bild’s Christian Falk, both agree on the figures.

‘United’s opening offer for Sancho came in at €78 million plus €10 million in add-ons (£75.5 million total),’ The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell writes.

‘Dortmund are keeping their counsel on the exact fee required but multiple insiders feel it will take around €100 million (£86 million in total). So there is a gap, but one that is seen as surmountable.’

These figures are not far from those quoted in previous reports, stating that Dortmund want €90m in cash plus €5m in bonuses (£77m + £4.5m).

As reported here at The Peoples Person on Thursday, this leaves the two clubs just around £10 million apart. We also said that United would try to bridge that gap with bonuses and add-ons but that Dortmund would want something concrete, which has been confirmed by The Athletic in the same article.

‘Dortmund executives are open to add-ons making up a part of the final figure but want them to be realistically achievable,’ Whitwell explains.

‘They want the bonuses based on club income via team success rather than individual awards.

‘They are not, for example, interested in a Ballon d’Or clause, which has been proposed by United and would be triggered if Sancho comes in the top three in the annual award.’

Another area of disagreement reported on Thursday was payment terms, with United wanting to spread payments over five years and the German club preferring four. However, Whitwell says that ‘Dortmund have signalled a degree of flexibility in that regard, and any discrepancies on the exact length of money exchange are not viewed as a major hurdle.’

The Athletic’s sources gives further encouragement to United fans by reporting that the player himself ‘is pushing for a switch to Old Trafford.’

‘It may also harm Dortmund’s business model to keep Sancho against his desire given that part of their attraction as a club for developing top talent is to allow exits to happen at the right time and for the right price,’ Whitwell notes.

One of the most reliable sources from the German side, Bild’s Christian Falk, corroborated Whitwell’s report yesterday on Twitter.

Already this summer it would seem the transfer has advanced far beyond the stage it reached last time around. Manchester United fans, whilst understandably remaining cautious after the disappointments of 2020, should now have every reason to be optimistic that this long-running soap opera could be about to come to a happy ending.