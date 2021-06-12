Ousmane Dembele given green light to leave FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has been given an ultimatum for Barcelona to look for a new club this summer if he does not sign a contract extension according to ESPN.

Having been the target of a late bid last summer from Manchester United, the latest news may rekindle interest from the Manchester club.

Scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances this season, the French winger is still wanted in Catalonia but is currently stalling on a contract renewal while focusing on the Euros.

ESPN sources say “Barca are happy with his performances. However, the club are also disappointed at the lack of urgency being shown to negotiate a new deal after they stuck with him through various long-term injuries.”

Entering into the last year of his contract, Barcelona are desperate not to lose him for free and are open to cashing in this summer.

Seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho by the Red Devils, Dembele was the subject of a late window loan bid last summer.

The deal ultimately fell apart though, reportedly due to United’s desire for a loan, stemming from their concerns over the winger’s injury history. Barcelona favoured a permanent deal.

Having got over his injury concerns in the past season, missing only four weeks, United may be more open to a permanent signing this time around.

As for now, Sancho is reported to be the main target again with Fabrizio Romano claiming current negotiations are confident of being finalised.

However, as reports of a Sancho deal continue to drag on, United may once again turn their sights to Ousmane Dembele to be their right wing superstar.

Given the contract situation opening the chance of a cut price deal for Dembele, the Old Trafford hierarchy may look to move on to the more financially frugal option.

Dembele will be in action alongside Paul Pogba this Tuesday, as France open their Euros campaign against Germany.