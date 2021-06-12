Points to prove for Man United hopefuls in today’s Euro 2020 games

There is plenty of interest for Manchester United supporters at Euro 2020 today as the tournament swings into its second day.

Today’s first match provides the most interest as Wales take on Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

United’s Dan James is hoping to start for Robert Page’s men in a match they will feel confident they can win.

However, one man hoping to stop them is Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Euros will be a chance for United fans to assess the holding midfielder and compare him to other players on the shortlist for the role, including England’s Declan Rice and Portugal’s Ruben Neves.

As for James, there have been numerous reports that he could be set for a move away from Manchester, especially if the Red Devils succeed in signing their number one transfer target, Jadon Sancho.

But a successful tournament could change the fortunes of the former Swansea man and could be enough to convince United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep him around next season.

Also on show in that early kick off will be Breel Embolo and David Brooks, both of whom have been linked with United over the last couple of years.

At 24, it is probably safe to say that Embolo has not lived up to the potential that propelled him close to a dream move to Old Trafford and after a successful season in the Premier League in 2019/20, Brooks has not set the world on fire for Bournemouth in the Championship this time around.

Later in the day, another reported United target, Youri Tielemans, will be on display as Belgium take on Russia in St Petersburg.

As reported by The Peoples Person this week, both United and Liverpool have been linked with Leicester’s player of the year.

Of course, with a defensive midfielder expected to be more of a priority this summer, this is not the hottest of transfer rumours, but the exit of either Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek could send the Belgian’s name racing quickly up the priority list.