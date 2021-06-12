Rio Ferdinand explains why he’s against Kieran Trippier transfer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up on why he’s not all too convinced by the interest in Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

The experienced Englishman has emerged as a serious transfer target this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for competition in the right-back spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played a tremendous amount of football with his backup Brandon Williams hardly getting any minutes.

It’s believed the academy graduate has an interest in him from the likes of Brighton, Norwich, and Southampton for a loan spell next season.

Perhaps that’s why Solskjaer is keen on Trippier, though it seems the deal isn’t as simple as some believed it would be.

According to Metro, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think they’d buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever’s coming in there is going to be playing backup.

“They spent £50m on Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or No.2.

“He [Trippier] wouldn’t be my choice if I’m honest, but I see the qualities he has.

“But Trippier definitely wouldn’t be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I’d be bringing in to play as a No.2 right-back.”

The Peoples Person last covered Trippier news when it was suggested the Red Devils may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of him due to Brexit rules.

Given how Atletico may not want to lose a crucial non-EU spot to the right-back, that might give Solskjaer’s side an advantage in negotiations.

Trippier himself also needs to be sold on the idea that he will be a backup to Wan-Bissaka, though he will be given the chance to prove himself worthy of the starting XI spot.

Fans have seen the value of competition as Alex Telles has pushed Luke Shaw to greater heights on the opposite flank; something United hope to replicate in the right-back spot.