Saul Niguez latest: Manchester United told how to make transfer happen

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their race to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez as they look to bolster their midfield.

It’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for reinforcements in that position, though the priority at the minute is the right-wing.

United’s current options are Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, and Paul Pogba and some fans feel it’s not a strong enough group.

The Frenchman’s contract runs out next year, the Serbian is in the twilight of his career and potentially leaving this summer, while the Brazilian and Englishman have split opinions over whether or not they’re good enough.

It’s clear Solskjaer could do with a midfield signing and it will be interesting to see who comes through the club’s doors.

According to Mundo Deportivo, should Saul leave, it won’t be a straightforward departure as he is looking for a captivating project to win him over from his current, satisfying surroundings.

It’s understood Atletico have to sell due to debts caused by the global health crisis and they have identified him as a player who could leave.

Saul is said to be open to leaving but doesn’t want to take a pay cut, though his club won’t accept a transfer fee of anything less than €80m.

PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all believed to be interested in his signature but it’s only the Italian giants and the Red Devils who have the funds to complete a transfer.

The last time The Peoples Person covered Saul’s potential transfer, Marca had claimed the transfer fee is as low as £40m.

Marca’s fee is far more achievable for Manchester United as Mundo Deportivo’s is perhaps out of budget considering how much will be spent on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

It’s also been claimed that a midfielder will only be brought in if Pogba or Donny van de Beek choose to leave this summer so that’s another twist in the tale.