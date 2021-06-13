Diogo Dalot earns last minute call up for Portugal at Euro 2020

Diogo Dalot has been called up to the Portugal national squad for Euro 2020.

The United star is a last-minute replacement for Manchester City defender João Cancelo, who has had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cancelo was flagged by a positive lateral flow test which was later confirmed by a PCR test on Saturday. The rest of the Portugal squad tested negative.

While deesperately unfortunate for the City man, it has presented a fantastic opportunity for the United man, who was one of the stand out performers at the recent Under-21 championships, in which Portugal were finalists.

Dalot has never featured for the senior side, but has represented Portugal at every level from Under-15s.

Wolves’ Nelson Semedo is the only other right back in the squad and as he has previous experience at the senior level, he is likely, but not certain, to be selected ahead of the United man.

The 22-year-old Dalot’s future hangs in the balance after a reasonable but not sensational loan season at AC Milan.

Recent reports have claimed Milan want to retain the player for another season with an option to buy at the end of the loan. However, United’s intentions in regard to Dalot are unclear.

The player recently made comments suggesting the coaching is better at Milan than at United which may have damaged his cause in regard to working his way back into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s thinking.

Numerous reports have claimed that United are trying to buy Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as a backup to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which would suggest that Dalot has no future at Old Trafford.

However, Cancelo’s misfortune could have provided the Braga man with an unexpected opportunity to prove the manager wrong, or at least, to put himself in the shop window over the next few weeks.

Portugal start their defence of the title on Tuesday when they take on Hungary in Budapest.