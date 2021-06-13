Jadon Sancho’s absence from England squad sends Man United fans into meltdown

If Jadon Sancho’s £80 million plus transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United happens it will be the second most expensive in English football’s history after that of Paul Pogba.

And yet England manager Gareth Southgate did not think Sancho was good enough to include in his 23-man squad for the Three Lions’ opening Euro 2020 fixture against Croatia at Wembley today.

Sancho’s omission from the starting eleven was, perhaps, fair enough, but his absence from the bench was a strange decision.

It is not as if Sancho would be a risk at full international level. He has 19 full England caps and has scored three goals. His Bundesliga teammate, Jude Bellingham, by contrast, aged only 17, was entrusted with his fourth cap in the same game.

The decision begs the question, is Southgate overlooking the United target for some reason or are United about to pay over the odds for a player not good enough to make it to the England bench?

Many fans took to social media to condemn Southgate’s decision.

‘The best U21 winger in world football, Sancho not good enough to even make the England bench. Make it make sense,’ one fan said.

‘If I’m Sancho I’m going home,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘Sancho is legit one of the best wide players in the world and he doesn’t make the England squad oh my life waistcoat [Southgate] is a mess.’

‘Need to send some Sancho clips to Southgate’

Sancho not in the squad and Right back playing at Left back when you have the best left back in the world in your squad.

‘Sancho not being in the squad BAFFLES me.’

Perhaps Southgate believes that the speculation around a transfer to United is a distraction for the flying winger. Or perhaps he is simply not convinced by his recent form.

United fans will now have to wait until Friday to find out whether Southgate will recall his player and name him in the squad for the second group game against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.