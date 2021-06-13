Jesse Lingard to fight for Manchester United return

Jesse Lingard has held discussions with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and expressed his desire to remain at the club according to The Sun.

Lingard spent the second half of the season on loan at West Ham where he found sensational form, winning the Premier League’s player of the month for April.

His time in the capital was covered extensively in The Peoples Person’s recent loan review series.

With previous signs pointing to the England international preferring a permanent move away from Old Trafford, his heart seems to have taken a recent U-turn.

The Sun reports that “he has admitted to friends his big hope is to rebuild his United career.”

A blistering four months of form, which saw the attacking midfielder net nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances resulted in Lingard returning to the England set up.

Recently featuring in the friendlies against Austria and Romania, he was ultimately left out of the Euros squad by Gareth Southgate.

The United academy product will be hopeful though that his performances were also enough to see a return to the Manchester United fold as well.

Any return to Old Trafford will not be an easy task for the Warrington native however, with United’s already congested squad looking likely to expand with strong links to Jadon Sancho, and an emerging Amad Diallo vying for a bigger role.

Therefore, despite Lingard’s love for Manchester United, a move for regular playing time may still be required for the betterment of his career.

The doors remain open in east London as West Ham boss David Moyes has previously said “I hope Jesse’s here [next season], we’d like to keep him.”

Having spent over 20 years at his boyhood club, Lingard is hoping to keep his dream alive but it is yet to be seen what Ole’s final decision will be.