Marcus Rashford 2020/21 Manchester United Season Review: Spectacularly Raw

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United’s better performers this season but just how well has he done?

The dazzling Englishman is well-loved by fans and has probably had the best campaign of his career, at least numbers-wise.

Still only 23 years old, Rashford should be at Old Trafford for a decade more at least, but for now, the focus is on this season.

SofaScore Stats

The Negatives

Rashford is a little inconsistent and his decision-making needs some more work before he’s the finished article.

He’s certainly a more complete player now but it’s almost as though he does worse when he’s given time to think about what to do next.

He’s such a raw player that he’s better off just given the ball and told to attack his man relentlessly.

His inconsistencies aren’t even in between matches but sometimes within matches as he can be poor overall but pop up with a crucial goal.

Rashford’s also not someone you’d say is a clinical finisher, though he isn’t poor either and so it makes sense to not rely on him as a striker.

The Positives

Double figures for goals and assists sums up Rashford perfectly- he’s a remarkable talent who’s added more to his game this season to make him even more dangerous.

The young attacker literally sacrificed his body for the good of the team and yet still managed 21 goals and 15 assists. Imagine if he was fully fit.

He’s a hard worker, fluid in his positioning, and is happy to alternate with his teammates up front to cause more chaos among opposition defences.

Rashford’s outstanding character has also been on show publicly and it’s obvious he’s a role model on and off the pitch.

Always capable of the spectacular, every team needs a player that is like the academy graduate who hasn’t even hit the peak of his career yet.

What To Expect Next Season

Oddly, Manchester United fans will be hoping Rashford has a slow start to the next season, only because they hope he will have gotten the treatment he so obviously needs.

It’s believed he’s been carrying ankle, back, and shoulder injuries all during the past campaign and it’s simply not sustainable.

Fans want him to be fit and firing and to have a long career at United rather than one marred by injury.

Despite potentially missing the start of the next season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rashford hit even greater heights.

In fact, the expectation on him should be to grab over 20 goals and over 20 assists since he wasn’t far off this season.

Score: 7/10

Rashford’s got the talent and put in a solid season but it could be argued more would have been expected of him.

In fact, given how he’s played on a game-to-game basis, many fans are often surprised to hear how many goals and assists he managed to grab in the end.

He’s clearly been hampered by injury and the inconsistencies of his team as a whole and yet he managed to be one of the club’s better performers.

He can feel proud of how he’s done but he can’t rest on his laurels and should aim to be the club’s talisman if he wants to be one of the greats.