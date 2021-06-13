Nikola Milenkovic: Manchester United given boost in race for target

Manchester United have been given good news and bad news in regards to Nikola Milenkovic’s future as Fiorentina have made a few decisions.

The Serbian defender has been a regular in the starting XI for the Italian club, featuring in the Serie A for the majority of the campaign.

Milenkovic has often floated as a potential target for United but it appears he’s never really been a top priority.

However, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side fail to bring in the likes of Raphael Varane then perhaps the young centre-back will become an easy, realistic option.

The legendary Norwegian so far has identified the right positions in need of investment and his targets are the kind that fans like but unfortunately the club doesn’t always deliver for him.

According to Calcio Mercato, Milenkovic’s new price tag is around €20m given how his contract will expire next summer.

Juventus are said to be keen on his signature as they have prioritised bolstering their defence, especially if Merih Demiral ends up leaving Turin.

The Peoples Person last covered Milenkovic interest when it was claimed the fee needed would be €30m and West Ham were believed to be competing with the Red Devils.

This means the 23 year old could be a bargain buy for Manchester United but they’ll have to act fast if Juventus are interested.

The Italian giants seem keen on refreshing their squad given the return of Max Allegri as manager and so there will likely be lots of ins and outs and smart purchases.

Juventus won’t be able to spend big so they will likely move quickly in the market to ensure any cheap, quality players are snapped up fast.

Manchester United have been notoriously slow in transfer windows in the past so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they miss out on both Varane and Milenkovic.