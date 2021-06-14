Anthony Martial placed on transfer list amid ‘terrible’ behaviour



Manchester United have placed Anthony Martial on the transfer list amid reports of his behaviour being unacceptable, according to reports.

Martial has been at the club for six years now and has never really kicked on since his debut goal against Liverpool. It is fair to say he has has had one or two great seasons, but the consistency has not been there.

After such a successful 2019-20, the forward had a very underwhelming campaign last time out in which he failed to get into double figures for goals and assists in the league.

And according to Duncan Castles of The Transfer Window Podcast (via The Sun), the Frenchman’s behaviour has been ‘terrible’ of late and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run out of patience.

Speaking about United’s desire to bolster their attacking options with a new signing, Castles said:

‘Anthony Martial is to be sacrificed should [United] get this new forward in.

‘Solskjaer is tired of his attitude and hasn’t been impressed with his goal production and general knitting into the team this season.’

The intrepid Castles, whose reports can sometimes be taken with a pinch of salt, goes on to claim that Martial has been offered to Real Madrid on a season-long loan with a buy option clause inserted into the deal.

This has been the first season since Solskjaer’s arrival that Martial has been axed from the starting lineup following Edinson Cavani’s blistering form.

The Uruguayan striker has recently put pen to paper with a contract extension and although Solskjaer wants a long term solution to replace him at United, time appears to be running out for Martial in that regard.

The manager could be looking elsewhere, with targets such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in mind.

Martial has not played since March due to a knee injury and will miss the European Championships that have already kicked off.

