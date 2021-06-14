Cristiano Ronaldo insists he’s not fazed over Manchester United links

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his future amid rumours over a potential Manchester United transfer.

The sensational attacker is said to be interested in a remarkable return to Old Trafford as questions arise over Juventus’ plans with him.

Ronaldo is always linked with a transfer to United but this summer the links seem to be stronger than ever before and perhaps the most realistic.

After all, Juventus have hired Max Allegri once again and it’s understood they want to refresh their squad.

Given the impact of the global health crisis on the financial side of football, it’s no surprise the Italian giants are considering cutting ties with one of the world’s most expensive players.

🗣️ — Ronaldo on his future & #mufc, PSG links being a distraction during #EURO2020: "I've been playing the highest level for many years so this doesn't faze me. Maybe if I was 18/19 I might have had sleepless nights but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best." #mujournal — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 14, 2021

Ronaldo said: “I’ve been playing the highest level for many years so this doesn’t faze me. Maybe if I was 18/19 I might have had sleepless nights but I’m 36. Whatever comes will be for the best.”

The Peoples Person previously covered how his representatives were reaching out to several clubs to gauge interest.

Ronaldo’s marketability makes him an attractive option for anyone but it’s unlikely any club will be willing to pay a transfer fee on top of his wages.

This means Juventus will have to let him leave for free or at least a cut-price, otherwise he’ll likely stay in Turin.

After all, no club will want to keep paying Ronaldo’s high wages either so why would he leave the Serie A giants to take a pay cut to play elsewhere?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a fan of him but will not consider spending big given the more immediate need for other targets.