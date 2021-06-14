Jadon Sancho talks progressing between Man United and Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been locked in negotiations over the transfer of Jadon Sancho this weekend.

The Red Devils reportedly had a bid of around £67 million rejected last week for the flying winger, with Dortmund holding out for a figure of around £80 million.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two sides have been working toward bridging the gap with a combination of cash and bonuses.

‘Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho’s camp also during the weekend,’ Romano tweeted late last night.

‘Negotiations with Borussia Dortmund on €95m [£82] price, bonus details and payment structure will continue in the next hours/days.

‘€70m [£60m] won’t be enough to complete the deal.’

An interesting aspect to the guru’s update is that last line, given that United were already reported to have bid £67 million. This could suggest that only £60 million of that bid was a fixed fee and that £7 million of it was made up of bonuses.

Reports have also indicated that both the proportion of the fee made up of bonuses and the type of bonuses included are a major part of the discussions being had.

United want to include a number of add-ons based on individual achievements, such as Ballon d’Or nominations and potentially England caps, Golden Boot awards etc. The Bundesliga side prefer more achievable club objectives, such as qualification for the Champions League, Premier League wins, etc.

Both sides are also believed to want to wrap the deal up as soon as possible and avoid the protracted media circus that left everyone angry and frustrated last summer.

Sancho, meanwhile, was left out of Gareth Southgate’s matchday squad for England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia in the Europa League group D yesterday.

The 21-year-old’s omission from the squad further fuelled speculation that a deal could be imminent and that he has matters on his mind other than his duties for the Three Lions.