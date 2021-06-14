Juan Mata handed lifeline at Manchester United with new proposal

Manchester United reportedly have a plan to convince Juan Mata to stay, and it doesn’t involve just a player role.

The experienced Spaniard’s current contract runs out this summer and it’s understood he’s been handed a new deal.

Some fans were not all too pleased with the offer as they felt Mata’s time at United was up long ago.

However, it’s clear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels he’s still useful to the squad, perhaps as a leader in an otherwise young squad.

Even first-team star Marcus Rashford claimed the former Valencia man was crucial in helping him adjust to his new surroundings.

According to Sport, the Red Devils see Mata as a part of the technical structure, potentially even as a sporting director once his new deal is up.

It’s understood his new deal will expire in the summer of 2022 and will include a reduction of his wages.

The Peoples Person covered what that reduction would look like as he will reportedly drop from £170k per week to £100k a week.

Some would argue that’s still too much for someone who warms the bench too often and could be used better off elsewhere.

Nonetheless, United are lacking players who are capable on the ball and Mata is certainly one of them.

Perhaps getting rid of a technically capable player without replacing him with another would be an unwise move.

After all, the Red Devils have struggled with breaking down deep defences in the past and the ‘Mata’ type of player is crucial in such a situation.