Kieran Trippier expecting to sign for Manchester United



Kieran Trippier has told his England teammates that he expects a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to Football Insider.

In the coming weeks, Man United are expected to continue negotiations with Atheltico Madrid for Trippier after their first bid, which stood at £10m, was reportedly rejected by the Spanish champions.

And the player seems confident that those negotiations will be successful, according to the new report.

‘A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Trippier has let it be known to friends, including those in the England squad, that he is keen to return to the Premier League and is likely to end up at Old Trafford,’ the outlet claims.

‘He has already begun house hunting as the former Man City academy product and Burnley star looks to return to the northwest.’

Since United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the lack of squad depth in the position, the full-back has been heavily linked to an Old Trafford switch.

Trippier featured as a left-back for England as they faced Croatia in a 1-0 win at Wembley which shows his versatility as a defender, which is something the United manager clearly looks for when scouting for a new player.

Solskjaer would prefer a more experienced player to help the development of Aaron Wan-Bissaka so Trippier is regarded as a top signing when he looks at that position.

It is understood that Trippier would be sold if a bid of around £30m comes in.

However, it seems unlikely that United will bid so high with the player turning 31 in September.

With Atletico Madrid expecting to make a profit from the player after he was signed for £22m from Premier League club Tottenham, the focus is now on United with a second attempt to sign the player soon to be made.

United fans should expect negotiations to drag on over a number of weeks now as the two clubs remain far apart in terms of the valuation of the player.

What appears clear from the article is that the former Burnley star is keen to secure a transfer to the Red Devils however whether the two clubs can agree to negotiate a deal is yet to be seen.