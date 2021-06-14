Manchester United being kept informed on Ruben Neves and Adama Traore status



Manchester United are keeping tabs on the situation with Adama Traore and Ruben Neves as Wolverhampton Wanderers look to sell key players this summer, according to 90min.

Wolves are currently going through a new era as one manager departs in Nuno Espírito Santo and another arrives in Bruno Lage.

This means that there will be every chance the team receives an overhaul this summer with it being reported for many months now that two key players in Neves and Traore could depart.

And 90min claims that Man United have asked Wolves to keep them updated on any developments regarding Traore.

The Spanish international has attracted interest from across the UK, with Chelsea and Leeds also rumoured to be looking into the situation and United actively following any possible transfer developments.

The news could come as a surprise to many United fans as Traore is a similar player to Jadon Sancho, for whom United have already reportedly made a bid in recent days, as reported here on The Peoples Person.

Many will therefore doubt that Traore is likely to join United, but the Spanish international could be being considered by the Red Devils as a Plan B if talks break down with Sancho and Borussia Dortmund.

Neves on the other hand has been linked with United ever since his glowing performances in his debut season in the Premier League.

90min further reported that Bruno Fernandes gave a glowing reference for his international teammate as the club look to increase their options in the centre of the park with a new defensive midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been at his club since the 2017-18 season, when Wolves were promoted from the Championship, and has been key to Nuno’s success at the club.

Declan Rice is reported to be United’s primary target in that position but with West Ham having a sensational season and capturing a Europa League spot, the asking price is likely to be high.

What appears clear from 90min’s report is that while both Neves and Traore could be backup plans for United’s preferred transfer targets, they are quality alternatives that in both cases will be available at a fraction of their counterpart’s price.

