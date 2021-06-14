Manchester United Jadon Sancho transfer depends on replacement signing

Jadon Sancho‘s replacement is reportedly being lined up as Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United look closer to coming to an agreement.

It’s understood of late that all parties feel a deal will happen this summer and it’s just a matter of time.

United and Dortmund have failed to see eye to eye on an evaluation of Sancho so far, though many feel those at Old Trafford will eventually pay up.

The Bundesliga side have made it clear very early on what they feel they should get for the sensational Englishman and yet a deal hasn’t materialised yet.

However, fans have been given hope this transfer saga will end soon despite the ongoing Euros complicating deals.

According to BILD, Dortmund will only have the money to purchase Malen if they get the money for Sancho first.

It’s believed the PSV man will cost €30m, which is just around a third of the reported fee the German giants will get for their own player from United.

The Peoples Person covered how multiple reports claimed the Red Devils’ first bid for Sancho was rejected and that the two clubs were around €25m apart from a successful transfer.

Given how Dortmund would be receiving a large amount of money for the versatile winger, it makes sense they would want to ensure a replacement is lined up quickly.

That way, when they approach PSV to sign Malen, they won’t assume Dortmund would have a tonne of money.

If Manchester United sign Sancho and it’s announced first then the Dutch club would feel like they could demand even more for their 22-year-old attacker.

It’s a smart transfer market tactic but it all depends on United securing their own deal first, which at the minute hasn’t happened yet.