Dean Henderson withdraws from Euro 2020 due to injury

The FA have confirmed Dean Henderson has been ruled out of the remaining Euro 2020 tournament.

Resigned to the bench in England’s Euros opener win against Croatia, the Manchester United keeper had been training separately due to a hip injury.

Unable to partake in full training, the decision has been made to withdraw Henderson from the squad, being replaced by Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The FA’s official statement read “the Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

In the wake of the young keeper’s disappointing early end to the tournament, England and Manchester United both took to Twitter to say they were disappointed for him.

Gutted for you, @deanhenderson. Wishing you a quick recovery 👊 — England (@England) June 15, 2021

The news of the injury came as another blow to United supporters who are already displeased with the injuries of the other United players in the English camp.

The recent injury announcement for Henderson adds him to the list of injuries to Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who withdrew from the preliminary squad prior to inaugural match.

Shaw is “understood to have sustained damage to the tendons in his wrist and has been wearing protective strapping since he joined the England camp on June 3” according to the MEN.

Maguire continues to recover from his ankle injury which kept him out of the Europa League final. Having returned to training, it is believed he’ll be back in action soon.

Meanwhile, Rashford continues to play through a growing list of injuries including in his foot, shoulder, and back. Upon the finish of the Euros, it is expected Rashford will undergo surgery on his foot injury which will keep him out of the beginning of United’s campaign.

Greenwood had previously withdrawn from the England squad due to an unspecified injury.

As the list of injury concerns continue to grow for United, the medical staff will be working overtime to have the squad fit and ready ahead of the new season.