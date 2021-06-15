Edinson Cavani reveals plans for Manchester United beyond this season

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has opened up on why he decided to stay and what his plans for the future are.

At one point, the experienced Uruguayan looked set to leave once his contract expired this summer but he soon extended his stay for another year.

Cavani’s fine performances, particularly towards the end of the season, practically had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly begging him to stay.

United don’t have anyone else in their squad who is such a focal point to their attack and so the former PSG man is unique in that sense.

Not only does he offer something different for Solskjaer but he’s also managed to shut up his critics, thanks to some brilliant goalscoring displays.

According to WorldFootball, Cavani said: “I decided to play there for one more year. I think there’s a good team which is one reason to stay.

“There were negotiations. My brother (and agent) had some chats … things that happen in football, they’re normal.

“There’s nothing certain, but I think at some point I’ll come back to South America, I’ll play here.

“Honestly, that’s what I’m thinking. I believe every human being’s life is based on objectives, on desires you want to achieve, on arriving at certain goals.

“From a football perspective my aim at the national team level, and in general, is to go to the World Cup in Qatar and from there to step aside and dedicate myself to my family, my people, my things.

“I think this is the last dance.”

The Peoples Person wrote a season review and it’s safe to say Cavani scored top marks for what was a brilliant personal campaign.

The prolific striker staying at Manchester United for another year gives them time to consider who to bring in next season.

It’s obvious a forward is needed and although Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is the ideal candidate, he’s also said to be unavailable this summer.

Perhaps a purchase would be possible next year but United have to consider who else they can replace Cavani with as well.