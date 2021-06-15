Kieran Trippier to Manchester United: Transfer hits stumbling block

Kieran Trippier’s departure from Atletico Madrid has hit a speed bump after Manchester United were told their offer was insufficient.

The English defender has emerged as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to bolster the right-back spot.

Trippier is expected to provide genuine competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the same way Alex Telles has done for Luke Shaw this season.

Many have felt signing the Brazilian was a successful move as he helped the former Southampton man reach new heights.

The former Tottenham man was expected to be an easy, bargain purchase but it’s safe to say that’s not proven to be the case so far.

According to SportWitness, Atletico were displeased by Solskjaer’s side’s first bid, said to be around €14m, and will only consider an offer worth €35m, which is only €5m less than Trippier’s actual release clause.

The Peoples Person covered Football Insider’s report that Trippier has already begun house-hunting after letting friends, including those in the England squad, know of his desire to return to the Premier League, particularly to Manchester United.

However, if the fee mentioned above is true, it’s unlikely he’ll be playing at Old Trafford anytime soon.

After all, Trippier is 30 years old and has two years left to his contract with Atletico, despite their relaxed feelings over a potential transfer.

Transfermarkt also states that he left Tottenham for the La Liga side for £19.80m two years ago.

United won’t feel comfortable with spending more than that given how he’s gotten older and should be available for cheaper, particularly since the market has changed.

In truth, Trippier’s transfer only makes sense if it’s a cheap one, as fans will feel the right-back spot isn’t even a priority this summer.