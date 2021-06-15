Man United targets Ruben Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo in action this afternoon

Portugal’s Euro 2020 opener against Hungary in Budapest this afternoon will provide Manchester United fans with a chance to watch some current squad members and transfer targets in action at close quarters.

Of course, the Red Devils’ talisman Bruno Fernandes will be in action for the defending champions and it will be interesting to see how he performs after finishing the domestic season looking to have lost a little energy, pace and form.

Alongside him could be Diogo Dalot, who has returned to United after a season-long loan at AC Milan. The Rossoneri are reported to be keen to take him back to the San Siro for another year with an option to buy, but United boss ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be persuaded to give him another chance at old Trafford.

Dalot enjoyed an excellent Under-21 championships and was called up to the senior squad unexpectedly after Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo tested positive for Covid-19.

Solskjaer is clearly looking for backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the form of Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, but he could be forced to rethink due to the Rojoblanco’s reported €35 million (£30m) take-it-or-leave-it asking price.

Another good showing on the senior stage, if given the chance, could therefore clinch the role for the 22-year-old next season.

In terms of transfer targets, none come bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been widely linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Reports from Italy this morning claim that United have offered the 36-year-old a £17 million, two-year deal which he is considering.

Ronaldo’s performance at the Euros as he pits himself against the world’s best could play a big part in his future and in the decision-making process of United and other suitors such as Paris St Germain.

Finally, Wolves’ Ruben Neves has also been heavily linked with a switch to United this summer as Solskjaer looks to sign a world-class holding midfielder.

With Arsenal also reportedly pursuing the player, the Euros will certainly provide a shop window for him to show his talents and perhaps persuade United that he represents better value for money than their reported top target for that position, West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Portugal vs Hungary kicks off at 5pm this afternoon at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest.